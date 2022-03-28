ELYSIA 1-Day Volume Tops $997,751.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $24.86 million and $997,751.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

