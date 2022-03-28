eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $19,890.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $19,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.

EMAN traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.14. 310,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,992. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

