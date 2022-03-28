Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.94. 2,843,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

