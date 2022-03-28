Endor Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $829,336.70 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $829,336.70 and approximately $20,990.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005494 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001118 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001615 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027687 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00117924 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.