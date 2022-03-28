Enel SpA Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enel in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.61 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enel’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENLAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($10.11) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enel from €9.00 ($9.89) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.71. Enel has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

