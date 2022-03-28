Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $37.44 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $37.44 million and approximately $457,732.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00197392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00027312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.07 or 0.00420287 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,375,232 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

