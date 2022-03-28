Enigma (ENG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $206,641.00

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $431,714.65 and approximately $206,641.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001118 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027656 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.33 or 0.00792203 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

