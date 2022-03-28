Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will report $434.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $438.90 million and the lowest is $430.00 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $301.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $193.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.86. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock valued at $41,821,835. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after buying an additional 76,114 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

