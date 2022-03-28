EPIK Prime Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.66 Million (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $20.13 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars.

