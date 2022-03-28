EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of EQT opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.