EQT (NYSE:EQT) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.58

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 306161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EQT by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in EQT by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

