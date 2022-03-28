Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.23

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.23 and last traded at C$72.43, with a volume of 75958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at C$232,771. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361 in the last ninety days.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

