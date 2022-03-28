Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

