Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,158,000 after purchasing an additional 379,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

