Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rattler Midstream LP’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $14.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 3.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.