Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the third quarter worth $734,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

