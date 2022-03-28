Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 28th (ACM, AFMD, BSM, CAL, CL, CVE, DRI, FCCO, FCX, FIXX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 28th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

