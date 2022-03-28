Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 28th (ACCYY, ADBE, ADI, AGCO, AIZ, ASO, ATRA, BBBY, BDX, CAT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 28th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.50 ($42.31) to €37.50 ($41.21).

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Argus from $764.00 to $575.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $207.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $178.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $215.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $43.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $26.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $293.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $257.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $37.00 to $46.00.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24).

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$136.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $432.00 to $454.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38).

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $165.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $80.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from SEK 115 to SEK 106.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.50.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91).

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41).

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38).

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $8.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 111 to CHF 95.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $51.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €53.00 ($58.24) to €52.00 ($57.14).

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €60.00 ($65.93) to €49.00 ($53.85).

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

