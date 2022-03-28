Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 28th (ACCYY, ADBE, ADI, AGCO, AIZ, ASO, ATRA, BBBY, BDX, CAT)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 28th:
Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.50 ($42.31) to €37.50 ($41.21).
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Argus from $764.00 to $575.00.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $178.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $215.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $43.00.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $26.00.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $293.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $257.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $37.00 to $46.00.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24).
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$130.00 to C$136.00.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $432.00 to $454.00.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38).
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $165.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $80.00.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00.
Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from SEK 115 to SEK 106.
Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.50.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91).
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41).
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38).
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $8.00.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 111 to CHF 95.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $51.00.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €53.00 ($58.24) to €52.00 ($57.14).
Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €60.00 ($65.93) to €49.00 ($53.85).
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
