Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Update

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. 1,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a P/E ratio of 233.17 and a beta of 0.20. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

