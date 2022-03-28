Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,800 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 221,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

