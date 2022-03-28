Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will announce $197.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.20 million and the lowest is $196.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $176.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $788.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $799.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $782.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $799.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETD stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $673.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

