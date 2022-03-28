EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Reaches $6.12 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $3,180.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00265153 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,494,016,054 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars.

