Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.