Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Exact Sciences worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after buying an additional 955,854 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 139.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 597,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 347,598 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,062. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

