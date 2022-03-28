Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading Up 5.9%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 7,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 336,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

