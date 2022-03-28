Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will post $82.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.85 billion to $92.22 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $59.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $326.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.10 billion to $355.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $314.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $294.98 billion to $364.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

