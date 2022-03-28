Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM):

3/15/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $98.00.

3/7/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $81.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/23/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2022 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NYSE XOM traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $82.81. 21,485,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,114,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Get Exxon Mobil Co alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.