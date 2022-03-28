Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 490,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of EYEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,450. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 36,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $107,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 88,030 shares of company stock valued at $251,009. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

