FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $13.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.28. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.90.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $414.18 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

