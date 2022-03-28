Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSUF opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. Fagron has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Fagron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €17.50 ($19.23) to €21.00 ($23.08) in a report on Friday.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

