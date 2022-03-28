FairGame (FAIR) Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, FairGame has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001536 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004377 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00040200 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

