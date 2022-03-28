Falcon Project One Day Volume Reaches $2,837.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $2,837.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.16 or 0.07082826 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,385.20 or 0.99942099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

