FC Barcelona Fan Token Hits One Day Volume of $4.16 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $33.85 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.56 or 0.00018066 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00035861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00110471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,900 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

