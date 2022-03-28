Fei Protocol Market Cap Reaches $426.10 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.30 or 0.07110808 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,875.40 or 0.99824840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

