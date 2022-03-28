Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FRRVY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRRVY shares. Barclays downgraded Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

