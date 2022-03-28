Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.84.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $97.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,481,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

