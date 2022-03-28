Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.71

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 147260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $501.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.