Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Update

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,803,500 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the February 28th total of 8,762,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,409.9 days.

Shares of Finnair Oyj stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.56. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814. Finnair Oyj has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Finnair Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

