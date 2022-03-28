FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.10 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $50.75 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002448 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003560 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 817,046,731 coins and its circulating supply is 484,455,616 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

