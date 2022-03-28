FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:FA opened at GBX 10.42 ($0.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £18.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

