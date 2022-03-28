FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of LON:FA opened at GBX 10.42 ($0.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £18.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.63 ($0.38).
FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.