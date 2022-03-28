Firo Market Capitalization Achieves $59.73 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $59.73 million and $2.67 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Firo has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00009573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013184 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 13,041,887 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

