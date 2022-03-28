First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells C$108,417.50 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50.

G. Clive Newall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$2,132,424.00.

On Friday, March 18th, G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$1,845,805.26.

FM stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.70. 822,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$29.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$43.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.62.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

FM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

