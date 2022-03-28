First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.33 and last traded at $55.30. Approximately 162,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 298,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.