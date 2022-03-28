First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of FSD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 142,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,669. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

