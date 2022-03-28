First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,495. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

