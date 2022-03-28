First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Up 77.6% in March

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:QTEC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,666. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.25. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,804,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 584,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 496,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,949 shares during the period.

