First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Up 77.6% in March

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:QTEC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,666. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.25. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $181.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.