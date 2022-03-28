First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

CIBR opened at $52.68 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

