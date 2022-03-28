First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1,490.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.44. 7,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $75.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

