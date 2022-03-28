Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Plans Dividend of $1.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

BDL opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.78. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.64 million for the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

