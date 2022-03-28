Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $16.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.